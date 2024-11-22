Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 15 Plus, and more phones available at discount

When buying a smartphone, one has to consider several factors such as price, requirements, features, and others before picking the right device. Additionally, our smartphone market is filled with innovative products which makes it confusing about which brand or model one should consider. Therefore, you must conduct comprehensive research before spending hard-earned money on expensive smartphones. Additionally, to make your smartphone research hassle-free we have found some top products across brands such as Apple, Samsung, and others which are currently available at a huge discounted price on Amazon.

Read Less Read More 5 Phones available at discount on Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: This is one of Samsung’s most popular flagship smartphones which was launched in 2023. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra provides powerful performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It has exceptional camera capabilities and Galaxy AI features to provide users with all advanced and productivity features. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently available at a 47% discount on Amazon with a sale price of just Rs.79999.

iPhone 15 Plus: Another feature-filled smartphone buyers could consider is the iPhone 15 Plus which was also launched in 2023. The smartphone is powered by an A16 Bionic chip that offers smooth and powerful performance. Originally, the iPhone 15 Plus retails for Rs.79900, however, from Amazon, buyers can get it for just Rs.69900, giving a great 22% discount on a flagship smartphone.

OnePlus 12R: The next smartphone on the list we have is the OnePlus 12R which is a mid-range smartphone. The OnePlus 12R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with 8GB RAM. The smartphone comes with impressive camera capabilities, allowing users to capture moments at best shots. The OnePlus 12R was launched at Rs.39999, however, on Amazon it's available at just Rs.35999. Buyers can also avail bank offers for additional benefits.

Samsung Galaxy A35: Buyers can also consider buying the mid-range smartphone by Samsung which is available at a reasonable price on Amazon. The Galaxy A35 is powered by a Samsung Exynos 1380 processor paired with 8GB RAM, offering decent multitasking and performance. The smartphone retails for Rs.33999, however, it's available at Rs.30999 on Amazon.

Pixel 8 Pro: Lastly, we have Google’s Pixel 8 Pro which is currently available at a huge discounted price on Amazon. The smartphone comes with Tensor G3 chipset and 12GB RAM. The smartphone comes with AI features and Gemini Nano support, making the smartphone smarter in the age of AI. You can get this Pixel 8 Pro at just Rs.63999 which discount from Rs.106999.