Samsung Galaxy S24 FE price leaked ahead of imminent global launch. All we know so far
Recent leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be priced from $649, featuring a 6.7 inch AMOLED display, Exynos 2400e processor, and multiple camera options. The phone is anticipated to launch globally next week with significant upgrades.
Samsung S24 FE has been in the news for a few months now, having been spotted in many benchmarks and its promotional material recently appeared online. However, a new leak has given us a glimpse at the US pricing of the upcoming device.
