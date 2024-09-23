Samsung S24 FE has been in the news for a few months now, having been spotted in many benchmarks and its promotional material recently appeared online. However, a new leak has given us a glimpse at the US pricing of the upcoming device.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Price (expected):

According to leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, the Galaxy S24 FE will start at $649 (around ₹54,000) for the 128GB model, a $50 price increase from last year. Meanwhile, the 256GB storage variant is said to cost $709 (around ₹59,000).

The S24 FE has previously been spotted on the US FCC list and has also received BIS certification, indicating an imminent launch in India. Reports suggest that the phone could go on sale worldwide next week.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specifications (expected):

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to sport a 6.7 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1900 nits of peak brightness and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

The Phone is likely to house the Exynos 2400e processor based on 4nm process and could be paired with Xclipse 940 GPU. It could come with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

On the optics front, the S24 FE could feature a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 8MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical lens. On the front, there could be a 10MP selfie shooter.

The upcoming samsung phone is likely to run on OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14 and feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is likely to house a 4,565 mAh battery with support for 25W of fast charging.

