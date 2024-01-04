Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus leaks: Camera upgrades, strong processor and price expectations
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is rumored to be priced similarly to its predecessor, with a starting price of around $999.99/£1,049/AU$1,649.
Samsung is slated to unveil three models within the Galaxy S24 series on January 17, 2024, namely the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The details surrounding the Galaxy Unpacked event have been disclosed, providing insights into the anticipated features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, reported HT Tech.