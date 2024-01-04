Samsung is slated to unveil three models within the Galaxy S24 series on January 17, 2024, namely the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The details surrounding the Galaxy Unpacked event have been disclosed, providing insights into the anticipated features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, reported HT Tech. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tech Radar has reported that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is anticipated to be revealed in four color variants: Black, Gray, Violet, and Yellow. The Plus edition is expected to include a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate reaching 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2500 nits. Additionally, there are indications that it might incorporate the innovative M13 screen technology.

The camera specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus are anticipated to comprise a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom. Furthermore, the camera system is expected to incorporate novel AI capabilities. The smartphone is likely to be powered by a 4900mAh battery, supporting rapid 45W charging.

Moreover, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the Galaxy S24 Plus is likely to be driven by Samsung's Exynos 2400 processor. The exact RAM configuration, either 8GB or 12GB, remains uncertain, but the smartphone is expected to offer storage options of 128GB and 256GB.

As indicated in an HT Tech report, the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is projected to remain consistent with its predecessor. Hence, the starting price for standard storage variants is expected to be around $999.99/£1,049/AU$1,649. It is essential to note that the comprehensive specifications and official pricing details will be disclosed during the Samsung launch event.

