Samsung appears to be gearing up for a noteworthy addition to cater to gamers in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series. In an effort to stay competitive with its counterparts, the company is anticipated to introduce a highly beneficial feature – the ability to maintain a cool temperature even during intense gaming sessions. Given that prolonged gaming can often lead to overheating issues, this development is likely to be well-received by gamers.

As the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event approaches in a week, the focal point of the event is anticipated to be the introduction of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 series, comprising three variants: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Just a week before the official unveiling, leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S24 are emerging rapidly. According to a recent leak, the upcoming series is poised to capture the ttention of gamers with a significant feature – an enlarged vapor chamber. Here are the details.

According to information shared by tipster Tarun Vats in a recent post, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to incorporate larger vapor chambers, aiming to enhance cooling capabilities. The concept behind this is to enable the Galaxy S24 to cool down more efficiently, maintaining optimal performance. Allegedly, the Galaxy S24 is rumored to have a vapor chamber 1.5 times larger than its predecessor, the S24 Plus is anticipated to be 1.6 times bigger, and the top-tier Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might feature a vapor chamber 1.9 times larger than the one in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The speculation gains further support from another tipster who shared leaked presentation slides of the S24 launch on X. Among the disclosed information, one of the slides explicitly mentions a vapor chamber that is 1.9 times larger, adding credibility to the rumor.

What all is expected from Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

As per specifications leaked by WinFuture, the standard Galaxy S24 models could potentially receive a significant feature that was formerly limited to the high-end Ultra smartphone – a 1Hz refresh rate. The color options for these models include Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. Speculations also suggest that these smartphones might be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the United States, whereas in other regions, they could come with the Exynos 2400 SOC.

An additional rumor suggests that the standard model and the Plus variant could potentially come with an improved version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, as opposed to the initially mentioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Meanwhile, speculation has it that the premium Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might come equipped with a titanium frame, aligning with the design of its competitor, the iPhone 15 Pro.

It is noteworthy that all this information is based on leaks. We have to wait till the official event of the Samsung for the confirmation of the above rumours.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!