The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is taking place next week which means the new generation Galaxy S series models will debut just in a few days. As we wait for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series models, the prices for older generation S series models have experienced a major price drop on the e-commerce platform. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at a huge discount price, allowing buyers to get the flagship model at a reasonable price. This price drop comes just one week before the Galaxy S25 series launch, therefore, e-commerce platforms are all set to prepare for the sale of new generation flagship models. Check out the discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price drop The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced at Rs.134999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in India. However, on Amazon, it is available at just Rs.107990, providing buyers with a 20% discount on the flagship model. This price drop may also be the result of the online Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Alongside e-commerce discounts, buyers can take advantage of bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. According to the Amazon listing, buyers can get a 10% instant discount up to Rs.1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. With an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.22800 off on the smartphone. However, the exchange rate will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.

Why you should buy Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched with some major upgrades such as the introduction of titanium frame and Galaxy AI features. These two additions will also be present with the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra model. The smartphone is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB RAM, offering powerful performance.

The smartphone is also known for its exceptional camera performance as it features a quad camera setup consisting of a 200MP main camera and two telephoto lenses offering 3x and 5x optical zoom. Additionally, it comes with a 24-hour battery life with a 5000mAh battery. Therefore, the Galaxy S24 Ultra also promises uninterrupted performance.