Planning to buy a flagship smartphone before the year ends? Then we found the right model with a huge discount. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra which was launched earlier this year in the flagship segment is currently available at a huge price cut discount on Amazon. Buyers can save a huge amount of money with this new deal and enjoy all the premium features at a very reasonable price.

Additionally, now is the perfect time to buy any Samsung Galaxy S24 series model and the new Galaxy S25 series is launching next month. Therefore, the older generation models will get huge price drops on several e-commerce platforms and retail stores. Therefore, check out this latest offer on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra discounts and offers The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced at Rs.134999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. However, buyers can get this flagship smartphone at just Rs.96890 from Amazon, giving buyers a great 28% discount.

To further reduce the price of smartphones, buyers can also avail exchange offer and get up to Rs.53200 off on Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, note that the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions. Therefore, carefully state the condition of your device to get the highest exchange rate.

Why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra? The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is known as one of the best Android flagship phones and it's recognised by several tech experts. The smartphone comes with a strong build and it's the first Galaxy S series model to feature a titanium frame similar to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models.

In terms of features, the Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. It currently runs on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 and it's slated to get the Android 15 soon. Samsung is also providing 7 years of Android upgrades.