Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price drops on Amazon: Know about latest offers

It has been more than one month since Samsung launched the new Galaxy S25 series. While the new-generation model offers several new features, many of the advanced AI features and software upgrades will also be transferred to older generation models via the upcoming release of the One UI 7 update. Therefore, if you want to experience the latest features but do not want to spend much, then buying an older generation model could be a smarter choice. Last year’s Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was also a popular flagship model with powerful performance and advanced AI capabilities. Now, the smartphone is also available at a huge discounted price on Amazon, allowing buyers to get it at a lower price. Know about the latest deals and offers available on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra discount and offers The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced at Rs.134999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, it's currently available at a price of just Rs.121999 on Amazon, providing a 10% discount on the flagship smartphone. Apart from e-commerce discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank/ cashback offers: Buyers can get 5% cash back of Rs.3659 with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Exchange offers: Amazon is also providing greater benefits on exchange offers. On the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra model, buyers can grab up to Rs.27350 off with an exchange offer. However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions. For instance, if you own a Galaxy S22 which is in good working state, then you can get up to Rs.16300 off. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra? The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was considered to be one of the best Android flagship smartphones and was recognised by several tech publications. Despite being a year older model, it is still considered to have powerful performance with exceptional camera capabilities, providing users with flagship experiences. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB RAM. It features a quad-camera setup that includes a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 50 MP periscope lens with 5x zoom and a 10MP telephoto lens. It features a massive 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, providing exceptional viewing experience, making an ideal smartphone.