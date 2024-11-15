Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max : This year Samsung Galaxy S24 was popularised for its performance and exceptional camera capabilities. Now over time, several competitors have emerged including the latest iPhone 16 Pro models. However, leaks surrounding the iPhone 17 series are providing great details about what the new generation iPhone will look like. Therefore, we have compiled a comparison between Galaxy S24 Ultra and the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max to know how the latest iPhone will be compared to the Android flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is known to be one of the best Android flagship phones with powerful performance and top-notch camera capabilities. However, Samsung’s top-end smartphone is always compared with the latest iPhone Pro models. Now, since the iPhone 17 series is coming next year, it's worth noting the top flagship smartphones are compared in terms of specs, features, and camera capabilities.

Display: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600nits peak brightness. Whereas, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with narrower Dynamic Island and metalens for improved Face ID. Apart from these upgrades, it is expected to offer a 120Hz refresh rate with ProMotion technology

Performance: The Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. Now, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be powered by a 2nm A19 Pro chip paired with 12GB RAM which is a significant upgrade from the current iPhone 16 Pro Max as well.

Camera. In terms of camera performance, the Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a quad camera setup consisting of a 200 MP main camera, a 50 MP telephone camera with 5x optical zoom, a 10 MP telephoto lens, and a 12 MP ultrawide camera. Now, based on rumours and leaks, the iPhone 17 Pro Max 48MP wide-angle main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP tetraprism telephoto camera. It may also come with a new mechanical aperture feature allowing users to adjust the size of the aperture.

While we wait for the iPhone 17 series launch, note that the specifications and features are based on leaks and rumours. Therefore, we must wait for the official announcement to confirm what’s coming.

