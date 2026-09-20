Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 FE prices teased ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: How much can buyers save?

Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 FE buyers could save thousands of rupees during Flipkart's upcoming Big Billion Days Sale 2026, with the e-commerce platform teasing prices below ₹60,000 and ₹50,000, respectively.

Flipkart has confirmed that this year's Big Billion Days Sale will begin on October 9 in India. The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 FE are among the Samsung smartphones expected to receive significant discounts during the festive-season event.

According to Flipkart's sale page, the Galaxy S25 will be priced below ₹60,000, while the Galaxy S25 FE will be available for less than ₹50,000. The exact deal prices have not yet been disclosed.

The offers are likely to apply to the 128GB variants. Currently, the Galaxy S25 128GB is listed at ₹69,999, while the Galaxy S25 FE 128GB costs ₹54,999.

At the teased prices, buyers could potentially save more than ₹9,999 on the Galaxy S25 if it is sold at ₹60,000, while the Galaxy S25 FE could see savings of more than ₹4,999 if its price falls to ₹50,000. The actual savings will depend on the final sale prices and any additional bank or exchange offers.

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Samsung has also increased the price of its latest Galaxy S26 flagship range, with the standard Galaxy S26 now starting at ₹99,999 on the company's official store. The Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra could also see price increases.

More Samsung deals could be announced as the festive shopping season approaches. Amazon and Samsung's own online store are also expected to reveal their promotional offers in the coming days.

Flipkart teases iPhone 17 Big Billion Days price Meanwhile, Flipkart has teased a Big Billion Days sale price for the iPhone 17 in the ₹7X,XXX range, potentially making Apple's latest standard iPhone significantly cheaper during the festive-season sale.

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The price appeared in an image shared by Flipkart's official mobile account on Instagram as part of a carousel post discussing smartphone myths. While the exact figure remains undisclosed, the teaser points to the iPhone 17 being available for well below its current retail price.

iPhone 17 price cut could mean big savings Apple recently raised prices across its existing iPhone lineup in India amid higher global component costs and a shortage of memory chips. The iPhone 17 currently starts at ₹99,900 in the country, meaning buyers were expecting to spend around ₹1 lakh for the device during the festive season.