Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 FE prices teased ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: How much can buyers save?

Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 FE buyers could save thousands of rupees during Flipkart's upcoming Big Billion Days Sale 2026, with the e-commerce platform teasing prices below ₹60,000 and ₹50,000, respectively.

Flipkart has confirmed that this year's Big Billion Days Sale will begin on October 9 in India. The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 FE are among the Samsung smartphones expected to receive significant discounts during the festive-season event.

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According to Flipkart's sale page, the Galaxy S25 will be priced below ₹60,000, while the Galaxy S25 FE will be available for less than ₹50,000. The exact deal prices have not yet been disclosed.

The offers are likely to apply to the 128GB variants. Currently, the Galaxy S25 128GB is listed at ₹69,999, while the Galaxy S25 FE 128GB costs ₹54,999.

At the teased prices, buyers could potentially save more than ₹9,999 on the Galaxy S25 if it is sold at ₹60,000, while the Galaxy S25 FE could see savings of more than ₹4,999 if its price falls to ₹50,000. The actual savings will depend on the final sale prices and any additional bank or exchange offers.

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Samsung has also increased the price of its latest Galaxy S26 flagship range, with the standard Galaxy S26 now starting at ₹99,999 on the company's official store. The Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra could also see price increases.

More Samsung deals could be announced as the festive shopping season approaches. Amazon and Samsung's own online store are also expected to reveal their promotional offers in the coming days.

Flipkart teases iPhone 17 Big Billion Days price Meanwhile, Flipkart has teased a Big Billion Days sale price for the iPhone 17 in the ₹7X,XXX range, potentially making Apple's latest standard iPhone significantly cheaper during the festive-season sale.

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The price appeared in an image shared by Flipkart's official mobile account on Instagram as part of a carousel post discussing smartphone myths. While the exact figure remains undisclosed, the teaser points to the iPhone 17 being available for well below its current retail price.

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iPhone 17 price cut could mean big savings Apple recently raised prices across its existing iPhone lineup in India amid higher global component costs and a shortage of memory chips. The iPhone 17 currently starts at ₹99,900 in the country, meaning buyers were expecting to spend around ₹1 lakh for the device during the festive season.

A sale price in the ₹7X,XXX range could therefore translate into savings of nearly ₹20,000 compared with the current starting price, depending on the final offer. Additional bank discounts or exchange benefits could potentially bring the effective price down further.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X