Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specs and features compared

Samsung recently announced the official launch date of the Galaxy S25 Edge, which is scheduled for May 13, 2025. With just a few days left for the official debut, several leaks surrounding the ultra-slim Galaxy S series smartphone have been circulating on the internet, giving us a glimpse of what the company may reveal. While the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch creates some curiosity over its slimness, it also invites questions about how it differs from the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra. Therefore, to gain more insights, we have curated a comparison between Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy S25 Ultra to know which one of them is a better purchase in 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Design and display Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is being popularised for its ultra-slim build and slightly new design in comparison to other Galaxy S25 series models. Reportedly, the smartphone is 5.84mm thick and could weigh only 162 grams. It is expected to have a ceramic and aluminium build, bringing premium quality material. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is quite bulky in size and weight. The ultra model comes with a glass and titanium build, offering a durable build.

For display, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with slimmer bezels, 2K resolution, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Whereas, the Galaxy S25 Ultra features a bigger 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Therefore, both models will offer a pleasing visual experience.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera For photography, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features a dual camera setup that is confirmed to include a 200MP main camera and the secondary may offer a 12MP ultrawide capabilities. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a quad camera setup that includes a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and another 10MP telephoto lens. For selfies, both smartphones offer 12MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Performance and battery For powerful performance and ease in multitasking, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra model. The ultra-slim model may also offer 12GB RAM and 256GB base internal storage. With that being said, both models will offer similar AI-powered features, and both will run on OneUI 7 based on Android 15.

Now, one crucial area where both smartphones may differ is the battery life. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be backed by a 3900mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S25 Ultra is equipped with a 5000mAh battery. Both smartphones should also share 25W wired charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched at a starting price of Rs.129999 in India for the 256GB storage variant. Whereas, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be priced between the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Therefore, it could cost around 1 lakh in India.