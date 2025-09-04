Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G mobile hands-on: A first look at 5 key upgrades

Samsung hosted its fourth Galaxy Unpacked event of the year to unveil the new Galaxy S25 FE 5G mobile, the flagship Galaxy Tab S11 series, and the Galaxy Buds 3 FE. During the launch, Samsung announced several upgrades to new devices, but the Galaxy S25 FE caught our attention with its premium design, vibrant 6.7-inch screen, and a lightweight build. We also had the opportunity to get a first look and hands-on experience with the smartphone, and it looks quite impressive, as per the initial impression. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a smartphone with a flagship feature, but at a reasonable price, then know about the 5 big upgrades of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G.
