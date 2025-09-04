Subscribe

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G mobile hands-on: A first look at 5 key upgrades

Aishwarya Panda
Updated4 Sep 2025, 03:54 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G will come in three colourways: Jet Black, Navy Blue, and White.
Samsung hosted its fourth Galaxy Unpacked event of the year to unveil the new Galaxy S25 FE 5G mobile, the flagship Galaxy Tab S11 series, and the Galaxy Buds 3 FE. During the launch, Samsung announced several upgrades to new devices, but the Galaxy S25 FE caught our attention with its premium design, vibrant 6.7-inch screen, and a lightweight build. We also had the opportunity to get a first look and hands-on experience with the smartphone, and it looks quite impressive, as per the initial impression. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a smartphone with a flagship feature, but at a reasonable price, then know about the 5 big upgrades of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G: 5 upgrades you need to know

  1. Design and display: This year, Samsung has reduced the thickness and weight of the smartphone, making it feel more comfortable in the hand. The Galaxy S25 FE weighs just 190 grams and is 0.6mm slimmer than its predecessor. In addition, it offers a vibrant 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
  2. Performance: The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE includes a new Exynos 2400 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone claims to offer flagship performance, but we will have to put it through real-time testing to confirm. Additionally, the smartphone features a larger vapour cooling system with liquid thermal for efficient heat management.
  3. Battery upgrade: The smartphone with a bigger 4900mAh battery and upgraded 45W charging in comparison to the Galaxy S24 FE’s 25W charging. Therefore, with longer battery life, users can also enjoy faster charging.
  4. One UI 8 and Galaxy AI features: With performance and battery upgrades, the Galaxy S25 FE will run on One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box, bringing the latest features. Users can also take advantage of Galaxy AI features such as Now Bar, Now Brief, Object Eraser, Circle to Search gameplay, and more.
  5. Camera: Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE camera remains the same as last year with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens. While the specs look the same as the predecessor, we may get some software-based refinements. In addition, the smartphone features a new 12MP selfie camera.

