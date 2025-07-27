Samsung Galaxy S25 FE colour and storage variants leaked ahead of launch: Here's what to expect

Samsung releases its Fan Edition lineup every year in order to bring an affordable version of its flagship product which happens to be the Galaxy S25 this year.

Aman Gupta
Published27 Jul 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphones
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphones (Bloomberg)

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 FE launch is just around the corner with leaks suggesting that the phone could launch around September. Ahead of the official launch of the device there is a new report that has revealed the upcoming device’s colour options and storage variants. Notably, Samsung releases its Fan Edition lineup every year in order to bring an affordable version of its flagship product which happens to be the Galaxy S25 this year.

According to tipster Arsene Lupin, the upcoming Samsung S25 FE could come in two storage variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage. Meanwhile, the device could come in three colourways: Navy, Jet Black and Icy Blue which is the same colours on the current Galaxy S25 lineup. However, none of these colours were an option with the Galaxy S24 FE.

Notably, last year’s S24 FE also launched with the same 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage options, and if the current leak turs out to true, it would mean that Samsung will not upgrade the storage variants for the fan edition this year as well.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE expected specs:

Previous leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 FE could feature a 6.7 inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on top.

The phone is likely to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor which is the same SoC seen on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ last year.

Meanwhile, the phone could come with a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12Mp ultra-wide angle lens. On the front could be a 12MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The new phone could come running on OneUI 8 based on Android 16 and support seven years of OS updates and security patches. It could pack a 4,900 mAh battery with support for 45W of fast charging.

