Samsung Galaxy S25 FE in the works, likely to run Android 16 at launch

Samsung is reportedly working on Galaxy S25 FE software, which will likely be based on Android 16.

Aishwarya Panda
Published5 May 2025, 03:34 PM IST
Samsung starts its work on Galaxy S25 FE. Here’s what we expect so far.
Samsung starts its work on Galaxy S25 FE. Here's what we expect so far.

After the Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch, people are eagerly waiting for the new generation Fan Edition phone. While we still have a few months left for the official launch, the Galaxy S25 FE has already started to appear in rumour mills, giving a glimpse of how Samsung is planning to upgrade the smartphone. Now, a new report has come forward, revealing that the South Korean giant has started developing software for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. Samsung is currently working on a US unlocked model to develop the initial software version, marking a start for the development. Know what we can expect from the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE this year. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs and pricing leaked ahead of May 13 launch - Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE software development underway

According to a Sam Mobile report, Samsung has begun to develop the software for the Galaxy S25 FE. The smartphone was spotted with model number SM-S731U and firmware version S731USQU0AYDH. This simply means that Samsung has started to lay the groundwork for the software which will run on the Galaxy S25 FE. Considering the spotting, the smartphone is expected to run on One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box. It was further highlighted that the smartphone could offer up to seven years of OS upgrades after its official launch.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may not be as powerful as we expected it to be, this may be the reason

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: What to expect

As part of an early leak, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE was tipped to come with a refined design with a slimmer body and lightweight build. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400e chip, similar to its predecessor. Therefore, the Galaxy S25 FE may not come with a major performance upgrade over its predecessor. Additionally, it could feature a battery like the Galaxy S24 FE and 25W or 45W fast charging.

Mobile Finder: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge LATEST price, specs, and features

The new generation Fan Edition could offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. For photography, the smartphone will likely feature a triple camera setup that may offer 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it may rely on 12MP front-facing camera. Therefore, in a few areas, the Galaxy S25 FE could resemble its predecessor.

First Published:5 May 2025, 03:34 PM IST

