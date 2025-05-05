Samsung Galaxy S25 FE in the works, likely to run Android 16 at launch

After the Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch, people are eagerly waiting for the new generation Fan Edition phone. While we still have a few months left for the official launch, the Galaxy S25 FE has already started to appear in rumour mills, giving a glimpse of how Samsung is planning to upgrade the smartphone. Now, a new report has come forward, revealing that the South Korean giant has started developing software for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. Samsung is currently working on a US unlocked model to develop the initial software version, marking a start for the development. Know what we can expect from the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE this year.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE software development underway According to a Sam Mobile report, Samsung has begun to develop the software for the Galaxy S25 FE. The smartphone was spotted with model number SM-S731U and firmware version S731USQU0AYDH. This simply means that Samsung has started to lay the groundwork for the software which will run on the Galaxy S25 FE. Considering the spotting, the smartphone is expected to run on One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box. It was further highlighted that the smartphone could offer up to seven years of OS upgrades after its official launch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: What to expect As part of an early leak, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE was tipped to come with a refined design with a slimmer body and lightweight build. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400e chip, similar to its predecessor. Therefore, the Galaxy S25 FE may not come with a major performance upgrade over its predecessor. Additionally, it could feature a battery like the Galaxy S24 FE and 25W or 45W fast charging.

