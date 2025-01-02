Bundling the Gemini Advanced subscription with the Galaxy S25 series would position the devices as some of the most advanced AI-powered smartphones on the market.

Samsung and Google have partnered extensively to introduce several new AI features for Samsung devices. Notably, Google showcased the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra during one of its keynotes to highlight AI capabilities. Now, it appears this partnership is set to continue, with a new report suggesting the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will offer free Gemini Advanced subscriptions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Free Gemini Advanced Coming? According to an APK teardown by Android Authority, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series may include free subscriptions to Gemini Advanced, with specific durations based on the device variant. The Galaxy S25 is reported to offer a three-month free subscription, the Galaxy S25 Plus up to six months, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra a full year.

It's worth noting that Google previously introduced a similar offering with the Pixel 9 series, where users received one year of Google One’s 1TB storage and a Gemini Advanced subscription. Extending this to Samsung Galaxy devices would be a logical progression, providing added value for Samsung's flagship users, and boosting Gemini Advanced usage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why Gemini Advanced Free Subscription Matters - Our Take Bundling the Gemini Advanced subscription with the Galaxy S25 series would position the devices as some of the most advanced AI-powered smartphones on the market. This is particularly significant given Apple’s competitive moves, such as offering its Apple Intelligence subscription for free with supported iPhones. Similarly, Google's inclusion of Gemini Advanced with its Pixel devices underscores the importance of this feature in flagship devices.

The Galaxy S25 series is also expected to feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ensuring it can deliver an optimal AI experience. By including the Gemini Advanced subscription, Samsung will likely be able to maximise the utility of its latest flagship devices.

The value of this offer becomes even more evident when considering the subscription cost in India. Gemini Advanced, bundled with Google One 2TB storage, is priced at approximately ₹1,950 per month. For Galaxy S25 Ultra users, a full year’s subscription translates to a ₹23,400 in value. This significant inclusion would make the S25 Ultra not only a powerhouse in terms of hardware and features but also an excellent value-for-money proposition, offering immediate benefits for customers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}