Samsung's flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra has received a major price cut on Flipkart, making the premium smartphone considerably cheaper than its original launch price. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, which was launched in India at ₹1,29,999, is now listed for around ₹88,388 on the e-commerce platform.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price drops by ₹ 42,000 on Flipkart The price reduction of ₹41,611 brings the phone's cost down by approximately 32%. The latest listing was reported by Moneycontrol on 17 November. Prices may vary depending on the colour and availability of the device.

The discount does not end with the reduced listing price. Buyers can also check additional bank discounts and exchange benefits on Flipkart, which can bring the effective purchase price down further.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: New price and bank offers The 256GB variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently listed at ₹88,388, against its original price of ₹1,29,999. This means buyers save more than ₹41,000 without applying any additional offers.

According to Moneycontrol, eligible buyers can bring the effective price down to around ₹52,131 by combining the available bank and exchange benefits. However, the final amount depends on the smartphone being exchanged, its condition and the buyer's eligibility for the bank offer.

Flipkart also provides exchange options and no-cost EMI facilities on selected purchases. Buyers should check the final price at checkout, as bank offers and exchange values can change.

The 512GB variant is also available at a discounted price. It is listed at around ₹1,09,999 against its original price of ₹1,49,999, offering a reduction of approximately ₹40,000.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Features and specifications The Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of Samsung's premium smartphones and comes with several high-end features. It has a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, designed to offer smooth scrolling and clear visuals.

The phone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and comes with 12GB RAM. It also has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

For photography, the smartphone features a quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Another major feature is the built-in S Pen, which allows users to write, draw and take notes directly on the screen. The phone also supports Samsung's Galaxy AI features.

Is the Flipkart deal worth checking? The price cut makes the Galaxy S25 Ultra considerably more accessible than it was at launch. Buyers looking for a premium Samsung phone with a high-resolution camera, a large display and an S Pen can now consider it at a lower price.

However, the ₹52,131 figure is an effective price that depends on exchange and bank benefits. It is not the standard selling price available to every customer.