Samsung is all set to launch its flagship Galaxy S25 lineup tomorrow. While the Korean smartphone maker is likely to announce three devices during the Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow, the one device that is likely to be the star of the show is the top end Galaxy S25 Ultra which will compete with the likes of Google Pixle 9 Pro XL and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Ahead of the launch, let's take a look at the likely price, features, colour variants of the upcoming device.

Galaxy S25 Ultra price (Expected): Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to start at ₹1,34,999 for the 12GB+256GB option. A 16GB+512GB version could be priced at ₹1,44,999, while the highest-spec 16GB+1TB variant might reach ₹1,64,999. By comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra launched at ₹1,29,999 for the base 256GB model.

The flagship smartphone is expected to come in four colourways: Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Blue, and Titanium White Silver.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications (expected): Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch WQHD dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to have 12GB of RAM but with three storage options: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

Under the hood, the S25 Ultra is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It will probably pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

The S25 Ultra is likely to have a 200MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP 5x periscope telephoto lens. The 12MP selfie shooter is likely to be the same as the other two variants.