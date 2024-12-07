Waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may not be worth it. Here are 7 reasons why.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be the next major flagship from the South Korean tech giant. The brand is likely to launch the device alongside the standard Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus in January next year. Ahead of the launch, we already know several details about the Galaxy S25 Ultra, including its design, specifications, and more, providing enough information to fuel speculation. However, waiting for the S25 Ultra may not be worth waiting for. Here are 7 reasons to choose the Galaxy S24 Ultra over waiting for the S25 Ultra.

1. Snapdragon 8 Elite Is Nice, But Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Is No Slouch Either The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the S24 Ultra is already a very powerful and well-optimised chipset. It offers great battery life and handles performance-intensive tasks like gaming effortlessly. While the S25 Ultra may feature a slightly upgraded chipset, the real-world performance difference might be negligible.

2. Attractive Deals Make S24 Ultra Value For Money Currently, the S24 Ultra is available at a significantly reduced price—around ₹1,00,000 on Amazon or at local stores—compared to its original launch price of ₹1,29,999. In contrast, the S25 Ultra is expected to be more expensive, making the S24 Ultra an excellent value-for-money option, especially as prices could drop further in the coming weeks.

3. Premium Titanium Build The S25 Ultra is rumoured to feature a titanium frame, but the S24 Ultra already offers this premium build material. Therefore, there won’t be much of a difference in terms of durability or build quality between the two models.

4. Many Still Prefer The Sharp Corners Of S24 Ultra While the S25 Ultra may feature slightly more rounded corners for improved comfort, leaked images suggest that the S24 Ultra's sharp, edgy design might still appeal to many users. The S25 Ultra's design could divide opinions, making the current model's aesthetic more desirable for some.

5. New AI Features Could Come For S24 Ultra As Well Samsung’s Galaxy AI is a feature-rich AI implementation that already shines on the S24 Ultra. With the release of new devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung has shown its commitment to bringing updated AI features to previous models. This trend suggests that the S24 Ultra will likely receive many of the new AI capabilities introduced with the S25 Ultra, thanks to One UI 7.

6. Feature-Packed Hardware The S24 Ultra has top-tier hardware, including an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, a QHD+ display, and class-leading internals. The S25 Ultra is unlikely to bring dramatic improvements in these areas, meaning you won’t miss out on much by opting for the current model.

7. Galaxy S25 Ultra Is Expected With Iterative Camera Updates The S24 Ultra features a 200 MP main camera, a 50 MP 5x telephoto lens, a 3x telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide camera. The S25 Ultra is expected to carry a similar setup, with only upgrades to the ultra-wide lens. Samsung’s recent approach to camera upgrades has been incremental, so the difference may not justify waiting for the newer model.