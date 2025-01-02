When it comes to flagship phones, they are generally well-equipped with safety-centric features, especially models like the iPhone 16 and the Google Pixel 9. One such feature is car crash detection. While it has been readily available on iPhones and Pixels in recent years, it has notably been absent from other flagship devices. However, this could soon change. According to a report by Android Authority, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to include a car crash detection sensor. That said, the publication also notes that the feature has not yet been spotted in the software, suggesting that Samsung may still be in the development phase. Here, we tell you why it is important for the feature to be present in Galaxy flagships.

What We Know About Car Crash Detection on Samsung Galaxy Phones The report mentions that leaked files from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra reveal evidence of a car crash detection sensor. Interestingly, this appears to be the same sensor present in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

However, the intriguing aspect is that the car crash detection feature has not been activated on any Samsung Galaxy devices to date. In fact, there is no functional user interface (UI) for the sensor at present. And that leaves things hanging for now.

“We could not locate any resource or user report on the feature, nor is it available within the Settings app, so we’re inclined to believe that Samsung is still working on the feature (unless we missed a silent rollout),” Android Authority reported.

Car Crash Detection with Samsung Phones: Our Take Safety is an essential component of any device, be it mid-range or flagships that cost upwards of a lakh. With Google Pixel phones and Apple iPhones (from the iPhone 14 onwards) already offering this feature, it seems logical for Samsung to follow suit. Given that the Galaxy S25 series will be a premium smartphone lineup, the inclusion of car crash detection would enhance its appeal.

Samsung Galaxy phones are typically well-rounded in terms of both hardware and software features. Over the years, Samsung has been proactive in introducing new features to its Galaxy lineup. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect the brand to debut car crash detection soon.