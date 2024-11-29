Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra video leaked, reveals refined design with rounded corners
As for the performance of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, leaks suggest that it will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the most anticipated smartphones across the globe right now. The upcoming flagship from the Korean giant is not official yet, however, almost every information about the device has been leaked online. Until now, we were relying on tipsters and leaked images to know about the device but a new leaked video has made a lot of things clear. While the overall design remains familiar, recent leaks suggest a shift towards more user-friendly features, such as rounded corners, aimed at improving the comfort of the device.