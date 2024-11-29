Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the most anticipated smartphones across the globe right now. The upcoming flagship from the Korean giant is not official yet, however, almost every information about the device has been leaked online. Until now, we were relying on tipsters and leaked images to know about the device but a new leaked video has made a lot of things clear. While the overall design remains familiar, recent leaks suggest a shift towards more user-friendly features, such as rounded corners, aimed at improving the comfort of the device. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to get rounded corners Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to feature rounded corners, moving away from the sharp edges that were a point of contention in previous models. Many users had complained that the sharp corners of Samsung's Galaxy S series flagships, especially during prolonged use, could be uncomfortable, particularly for those who didn't use a case. According to multiple sources, Samsung is responding to this feedback by designing a more ergonomic device with softer, curved corners.

Recently leaked video on Reddit shows the device with a flat front glass, flat back, and flat sides—yet the corners are notably rounded, suggesting a more comfortable grip. Despite this design adjustment, the phone maintains the same camera layout as its predecessors, with little change in the overall look.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to feature refined design In addition to the rounded corners, it appears that Samsung is continuing its trend of premium materials. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be crafted from titanium, following in the footsteps of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which also adopted this durable and lightweight material. This would make it a standout in terms of build quality, aligning with trends in the high-end smartphone market. The titanium grey colour from the S24 Ultra is also expected to make a return, offering a sleek and sophisticated appearance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Performance As for the performance of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, leaks suggest that it will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which would offer significant improvements in speed and efficiency. The device may also feature up to 16GB of RAM, paving the way for enhanced AI capabilities and better multitasking performance. Although unconfirmed, this would put the Galaxy S25 Ultra on par with other high-end smartphones offering larger RAM configurations. In terms of photography, the S25 Ultra is expected to retain the same quad-camera setup seen on previous models, which includes two telephoto lenses, a wide lens, and an ultrawide lens, ensuring excellent versatility and imaging capabilities.