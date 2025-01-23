Samsung has launched its flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in San Jose, California. The new Ultra series smartphone from Korean smartphone maker brings a much more powerful processor, better ultra-wide angle lens and some nifty design changes.

Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and the new Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection along with anti-reflection coating.

The phone is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor which has been optimized for Galaxy devices to get more efficient AI image processing and better power efficiency. Samsung also says that it using the power of the 8 Elite to run previously cloud-based tasks like Generate Edit on-device.The new Samsung flagship will come with 12GB RAM along with options for 256GB, 512GB or 1TB storage.

For optics, the Galaxy S25 Ultra features a quad camera sensor with a new 50MP ultra-wide angle lens (up from 12MP sensor on S24 Ultra), 200MP primary shooter, 50MP 5x telephoto lens and 10MP 3x telephoto lens. On the front, the S25 Ultra comes with the same 12MP shooter as last year.

As expected, there is no upgrade with the battery on the Galaxy S25 Ultra coming with the same 5,000mAh setup as last year along with support for 45W of wired charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design and colour variants: The Galaxy S25 Ultra now has rounded corners compared to the boxy design of its predecessor, making the phone potentially easier to hold. Samsung has also worked on the ergonomics of the S25 Ultra to reduce its thickness from 8.6mm in the S24 Ultra to 8.2mm in the S25 Ultra and its weight from 232g to 218g.