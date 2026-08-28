Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launched: One UI 9, upgraded cameras, sale date revealed

Samsung Electronics has unveiled the Galaxy S26 FE, a new Fan Edition smartphone in its Galaxy S26 lineup. The smartphone will be the first Galaxy device to ship with One UI 9 and will come with camera upgrades, Galaxy AI features, and long-term software support.

Samsung said the Galaxy S26 FE will go on sale in select markets from 4 September. The smartphone features a slim design, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and an Exynos 2500 processor. It will be available in Blueberry, Graphite and Pistachio colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE camera The Galaxy S26 FE features a triple-camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The smartphone also gets a 12MP front camera. Samsung said its Nightography technology is designed to improve low-light photography, while enhanced image processing aims to improve both still photography and video quality.

The Galaxy S26 FE also introduces My FanCam, which can automatically track a selected person while recording video. The smartphone also supports Super Steady with Horizontal Lock for smoother footage, particularly when recording subjects in motion.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Galaxy AI features The Galaxy S26 FE runs One UI 9 based on Android 17 and includes several AI-powered features designed to simplify everyday tasks.

Now Brief has been updated with customisable cards, while Now Nudge provides suggestions based on notifications and user activity. Circle to Search can also identify multiple objects in an image simultaneously.

With Photo Assist, users can make image edits using natural-language commands. The smartphone also features Gemini Omni, which can help edit and create video clips using content stored in the Gallery.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE display and battery The Galaxy S26 FE features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging. Samsung claims the device can charge up to 69% in around 30 minutes when used with a 45W adapter. It also supports wireless charging of up to 15W.

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The Galaxy S26 FE will receive up to seven generations of OS updates and seven years of security updates, according to Samsung. The smartphone also carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.