Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launched: One UI 9, upgraded cameras, sale date revealed

Samsung Electronics has unveiled the Galaxy S26 FE, a new Fan Edition smartphone in its Galaxy S26 lineup. The smartphone will be the first Galaxy device to ship with One UI 9 and will come with camera upgrades, Galaxy AI features, and long-term software support.

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Samsung said the Galaxy S26 FE will go on sale in select markets from 4 September. The smartphone features a slim design, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and an Exynos 2500 processor. It will be available in Blueberry, Graphite and Pistachio colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE camera The Galaxy S26 FE features a triple-camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The smartphone also gets a 12MP front camera. Samsung said its Nightography technology is designed to improve low-light photography, while enhanced image processing aims to improve both still photography and video quality.

The Galaxy S26 FE also introduces My FanCam, which can automatically track a selected person while recording video. The smartphone also supports Super Steady with Horizontal Lock for smoother footage, particularly when recording subjects in motion.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Galaxy AI features The Galaxy S26 FE runs One UI 9 based on Android 17 and includes several AI-powered features designed to simplify everyday tasks.

Now Brief has been updated with customisable cards, while Now Nudge provides suggestions based on notifications and user activity. Circle to Search can also identify multiple objects in an image simultaneously.

With Photo Assist, users can make image edits using natural-language commands. The smartphone also features Gemini Omni, which can help edit and create video clips using content stored in the Gallery.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE display and battery The Galaxy S26 FE features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

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The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging. Samsung claims the device can charge up to 69% in around 30 minutes when used with a 45W adapter. It also supports wireless charging of up to 15W.

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The Galaxy S26 FE will receive up to seven generations of OS updates and seven years of security updates, according to Samsung. The smartphone also carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The device will be offered with 8GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage, depending on the market. Samsung has not yet announced the Galaxy S26 FE's price or India availability.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.