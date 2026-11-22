Samsung's next flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S27, could bring some major changes to the way users interact with their phones. Early software linked to the upcoming series has revealed a redesigned Now Bar, new sports alerts and a feature that can turn photos into short videos.

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One of the biggest changes is the new look of the Now Bar, Samsung's feature for showing live activities and notifications on the screen. The redesigned version appears to take inspiration from Apple's Dynamic Island, moving live notifications closer to the front camera.

The changes were spotted in early Galaxy S27 software by SamMobile. While Samsung has not officially announced the phone or confirmed these features, the software gives an early idea of what could arrive with its next flagship range.

Galaxy S27 could get a Dynamic Island-style Now Bar On current Samsung phones, the Now Bar appears near the clock on the left side of the status bar. It displays information such as timers, ongoing activities and other live updates.

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In the version spotted in the early Galaxy S27 software, Samsung appears to be testing a different layout. The notification pill moves to the top centre of the screen, around the front camera.

This makes the feature look similar to Apple's Dynamic Island, which displays alerts and ongoing activities around the front camera cut-out on supported iPhones.

The way users switch between active notifications is also changing. On current versions, users swipe up or down to move between different activities. The new version reportedly uses horizontal swipes, allowing users to move between notifications by swiping left or right.

The basic functions of the Now Bar are not entirely new. The main change appears to be how Samsung displays and manages these notifications.

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New sports alerts and AI tools for making videos Another addition spotted in the software is a feature called Moment Effects. It currently lists Sports as its only available category.

The feature is expected to bring visual celebrations for scores and wins involving users' favourite sports teams. It will work with selected sports supported by Google Sports.

Samsung could add more categories in the future, but there is no confirmation of this yet.

The software also points to two new video tools called Gen Video and Shorts.

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Gen Video is an AI feature that can turn a still photograph into a short video. Users could choose from different styles and presets, including Photobooth, Retro Game, Collage, Tiny World and Birthday Joy. They may also be able to use text prompts to guide the result.

Shorts, meanwhile, is designed to create short videos using pictures and video clips saved in the phone's Gallery app. Reports suggest users could select up to 30 photos and let the phone arrange them into a video. They may also be able to edit the result by adding text, stickers and transitions.

These features were spotted in leaked software images shared by Samsung feature trackers. Their final design and availability remain unconfirmed.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra design leaked ahead of 2027 launch

Galaxy S27 release date: When will Samsung launch the phones? Samsung has not announced an official launch date for the Galaxy S27 series. However, reports suggest that the company could unveil the phones in January or February 2027.

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A report by SamMobile, citing tipster Lanzuk, says Samsung could bring forward the launch to early January 2027. This would be earlier than the recent launch schedules of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S26 series.

The Galaxy S26 series was announced in February 2026, so an earlier launch would mark a change in Samsung's recent schedule. The phones are expected to go on sale a few weeks after their announcement.

For now, these are reported launch plans and not dates confirmed by Samsung.

Galaxy S27 Pro, bigger batteries and expected price The Galaxy S27 range could also bring a change to Samsung's flagship line-up. Reports suggest that the company is preparing a new Galaxy S27 Pro model, which could sit between the Galaxy S27+ and Galaxy S27 Ultra.

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Battery upgrades are also expected, particularly on the higher-end phones. According to reports cited by Forbes, the Galaxy S27 Ultra could get a silicon-carbon battery with a rated capacity of 5,534mAh. This would be a notable change from the 5,000mAh battery used in several previous Ultra models.

The Pro model is also expected to use silicon-carbon battery technology. However, the final battery capacities have not been confirmed.

Pricing remains another unknown. Samsung has not revealed the expected prices of the Galaxy S27 phones. However, reports suggest that the company could increase prices because of rising component costs, particularly memory costs.

For now, the redesigned Now Bar, sports alerts and AI video tools are among the biggest reported software changes coming with the Galaxy S27 series. Samsung is yet to confirm the final feature list, launch date or prices.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.