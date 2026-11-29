Samsung could be preparing two new camera features for its next flagship phone series. The features, called Vision mode and Auto portrait, have reportedly appeared in the code of the company's One UI 9.5 Beta 1 software.

The new features could make Samsung's Camera app more useful by adding artificial intelligence (AI) tools directly to it. Vision mode may allow users to point their phone at an object, place or text and get information about it. It could also connect with Google's Gemini to answer questions about what the camera is seeing.

Auto portrait, meanwhile, could make it easier to take photos with a blurred background. It may work in the regular Photo mode instead of asking users to switch to Portrait mode.

According to a report by Android Authority, neither feature currently works on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The code also suggests that both may need hardware that is not available on the current flagship. This makes the upcoming Galaxy S27 series a possible launch platform. However, Samsung has not officially confirmed either feature.

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Samsung's Vision mode could work like Apple's Siri camera feature The biggest change could be Vision mode, which may turn the Samsung Camera app into an AI-powered tool.

According to the code found in One UI 9.5 Beta 1, Vision could appear alongside the regular camera options, such as Photo and Video. Users may be able to select it directly from the Camera app.

Once activated, the feature could show a live view of whatever the phone is pointing at. An AI-generated card may then appear on the screen with a short description of the scene. It could also show keywords that users can tap to get more information.

The feature may include two options called Ask and Translate.

The Ask button is expected to connect the camera view to Google's Gemini app. This could allow users to ask questions about an object or scene without having to take a photograph first.

For example, someone looking at an unfamiliar building could point their phone at it and ask Gemini what the building is or why it is important.

The Translate button, on the other hand, could send the camera view to Samsung's AI Vision app. This may help users understand signs, menus and other text in different languages.

The feature is somewhat similar to Apple's Visual Intelligence and its newer Siri camera experience. However, Samsung appears to be building its own version directly into the Camera app.

It is worth noting that Android users can already share their camera view with Gemini Live. The new feature could make the process easier by bringing the tools directly into Samsung's Camera app.

Auto portrait could blur backgrounds without switching modes The second feature found in the software is called Auto portrait. It could change how users take portrait-style photographs on Samsung phones.

At present, users generally need to select Portrait mode to capture a photograph with a blurred background. This helps keep the person or subject in focus while making the background appear softer.

The new feature could bring this effect to the regular Photo mode.

According to the code, the Camera app may automatically detect a face or a pet and apply background blur while taking the photograph. Users may also get an option to switch on the effect manually and adjust how much blur they want through a slider.

This could make taking portrait-style pictures easier, especially for users who do not want to keep switching between different camera modes.

The feature appears to work by applying the blur while the photograph is being captured, rather than simply saving depth information for editing later.

Will these features arrive with the Galaxy S27? The Galaxy S27 series is currently the most likely candidate for these camera upgrades.

Android Authority tested the One UI 9.5 Beta 1 software on the Galaxy S26 Ultra but could not get either feature to work. Its investigation also suggests that the features depend on hardware that the current phone does not have.

The Galaxy S27 series is expected to arrive in early 2027, with reports pointing towards a possible January launch. However, Samsung has not announced an official launch date.

It is also important to remember that these features have only been found in unfinished software code. This does not guarantee that they will become part of the final product. Samsung could change them, delay their release or decide not to launch them at all.