Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra design leak: 7.9mm body, heavier build and near-identical display tipped

The front design of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra may look almost unchanged from that of the current Galaxy S26 Ultra, according to a new leak. Tipster Ice Universe has also posted pictures of rumoured screen protectors for the upcoming flagship, suggesting that the phones may be almost exactly the same in display size, bezels and screen curvature.

Advertisement

On 1 October, the leak appeared on X ahead of Samsung's anticipated Galaxy S27 series release in early 2027. The difference between the two Ultra models might be the smallest ever between two Galaxy Ultra flagships, according to Ice Universe. The tipster also noted that screen protectors designed for the Galaxy S26 Ultra might be compatible with the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Galaxy S27 Ultra display design The alleged protectors say Samsung may keep the front design of the Galaxy S26 Ultra the same. The shape, curved edges and bezel ratio are expected to stay the same.

So far, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is rumoured to have a 6.9-inch screen with a 1,440 × 3,120-pixel resolution. The phone is also likely to integrate Samsung's Privacy Display feature.

Advertisement

However, the panel itself could be upgraded. The Galaxy S27 Ultra might feature Samsung's upcoming M16 OLED display, according to GSMArena. It promises to enhance brightness, colour accuracy and power efficiency.

Galaxy S27 Ultra camera In terms of the front camera, the Galaxy S27 Ultra could also get a new shooter, as it has maintained a similar display design. Reports from July suggested Samsung was planning to replace the current 12 MP selfie camera with a 16 MP sensor. That claim was reportedly repeated in September.

That doesn't necessarily mean the hardware beneath the recognizable front-facing design will change, even if the design itself is still hard to distinguish from the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Galaxy S27 Ultra may be slightly thicker and heavier Leaks have not only appeared at the front of the phone but also in other areas. According to earlier CAD-based reports, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to be roughly 7.97 mm thick.

Advertisement

Ice Universe later claimed that the phone will be around 7.9 mm thick, which is quite close to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The tipster also added they weighed about 218 gms, though another recent report said 215 gms. The Galaxy S26 Ultra weighs 214 grams.

The larger battery may cause extra weight. GSMArena has suggested that the Galaxy S27 Ultra will come with a 5,700mAh battery, whereas the S26 Ultra is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung has not officially announced any of the design, specifications or launch date for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The information is therefore only leaked until the company makes a statement.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.