Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S27 series in early 2027, and this time the company could introduce a new model called the Galaxy S27 Pro. The upcoming series may include four phones: Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra.

While Samsung has not announced any of these phones yet, several leaks have revealed possible details about their prices, cameras, batteries and processors.

The biggest difference could be in the performance and camera features of the Pro and Ultra models. The standard Galaxy S27, meanwhile, is expected to be the most affordable phone in the series.

Here is a look at how the three models could compare.

Samsung Galaxy S27 vs S27 Pro vs S27 Ultra: Expected price in India The Galaxy S27 is expected to be the cheapest of the three phones. Early estimates suggest that it could cost around ₹1.2 lakh in India.

The Galaxy S27 Pro could be priced between ₹1.2 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh, depending on the final specifications and storage options. The Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to be the most expensive model, with its price possibly reaching ₹1.7 lakh to ₹1.8 lakh.

These prices are based on early reports and leaks. Samsung has not confirmed the Indian prices of any of the phones.

The new Pro model is expected to sit between the regular S27 Plus and the top-end S27 Ultra. This could give buyers another option if they want premium features without paying for the most expensive phone.

Processor and display: What could change? The processor could be one of the biggest differences between the three phones.

According to current reports, the standard Galaxy S27 could use Samsung's Exynos 2700 processor. The Galaxy S27 Pro may also use the Exynos 2700, although some earlier reports suggested that it could get a Snapdragon processor.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra, on the other hand, is tipped to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor. This could make it the most powerful phone in the series.

In terms of display, the Galaxy S27 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch screen. The S27 Pro could get a slightly larger 6.5-inch display, while the S27 Ultra may feature a 6.9-inch screen.

All three phones are expected to offer AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro and Ultra models could also get an improved Privacy Display feature, which makes it harder for people sitting beside the user to see what is on the screen.

Camera and battery differences The camera setup could be another major reason to choose the Pro or Ultra model.

The regular Galaxy S27 is expected to feature a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera.

The Galaxy S27 Pro could get a much better 200-megapixel main camera, along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel or 12-megapixel telephoto camera.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra could also feature a 200-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. However, it may get a better 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

For selfies, the Pro and Ultra models could feature a 16-megapixel front camera.

Also Read | Bengaluru man laid off, struggles to save family house without losing savings

Battery capacity is also expected to vary. The Galaxy S27 could pack a 4,300mAh battery, while the Pro model may get a battery of around 5,200mAh. The Ultra could offer the biggest battery at around 5,700mAh.

The Pro and Ultra models are also tipped to support 60W wired charging and 25W wireless charging. The regular S27 could offer slower charging speeds.

When will Samsung Galaxy S27 series launch in India? Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S27 series in January or February 2027. The company has not announced an official launch date yet.

The Galaxy S27 Pro has reportedly appeared on India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. This suggests that Samsung is preparing the phone for the Indian market, although the listing does not confirm its launch date or specifications.

All three phones are expected to run Android 17 with Samsung's One UI software.