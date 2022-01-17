Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with Wi-Fi, LTE goes on sale today. Check price, features

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 goes on sale today. The South Korean electronics major launched Galaxy Tab A8 with all new design, large screen, bigger battery and better audio experience. Galaxy Tab A8 comes with expanded 10.5-inch screen with 16:10 aspect ratio. The tab also features quad-speaker with Dolby Atmos. Starting today, Galaxy Tab A8 will be available in three colours; Gray, Silver and Pink Gold. Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi variant is priced at ₹17,999 for 3GB+32GB and ₹19,999 for 4GB+64GB.

The LTE variant of Galaxy Tab A8 is priced at ₹21,999 for 3GB+32GB and ₹23,999 for 4GB+64GB. The tab will be available across leading online and offline stores and on the company's website.

Powered by octa-core processor, Galaxy Tab A8 packs with a 7,040mAh battery and with up to 15W fast-charging. Galaxy Tab A8 comes with 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera and screen recorder feature.

Galaxy Tab A8 has defense-grade security platform Knox that keeps all your data and transactions safe. Face recognition ensures Galaxy Tab A8 owners are the only ones with easy access to their device, the company said.

Users can split their screen and use two apps side-by-side, and even add a pop-up window too, with Multi-Active Window. There’s Drag and Split feature that automatically opens a second browser window for more dynamic webpage browsing.

