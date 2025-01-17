In search of a budget-friendly tablet? Then no is the right time to make a gadget purchase as Amazon is hosting the Great Republic Day Sale which is known to be one of the biggest e-commerce sales of the year. Several tablet models across brands are available at a huge discounted price, allowing buyers to get it at a lower price. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is available at a 20% discount during Amazon sale and the e-commerce giant is also providing amazing bank and exchange offers for additional benefits. Therefore, check out the latest deals on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 tablet.

Amazon Sale: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 discount The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 originally retails for Rs.14999 in India for 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. However, during Amazon Republic Day Sale, buyers can get it for just Rs.11999, giving buyers a massive 20% discount on the tablet. Alongside discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the tablet.

According to Amazon listing buyers can get flat Rs.1000 instant discount on SBI Banks Cards at a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. Lastly, buyers can avail up to Rs.11300 off. However, the exchange rate will be based on the tablet’s model and working conditions.