Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 price dropped by 20% during Amazon Republic Day Sale

In search of a budget-friendly tablet? Then no is the right time to make a gadget purchase as Amazon is hosting the Great Republic Day Sale which is known to be one of the biggest e-commerce sales of the year. Several tablet models across brands are available at a huge discounted price, allowing buyers to get it at a lower price. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is available at a 20% discount during Amazon sale and the e-commerce giant is also providing amazing bank and exchange offers for additional benefits. Therefore, check out the latest deals on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 tablet.

Amazon Sale: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 discount The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 originally retails for Rs.14999 in India for 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. However, during Amazon Republic Day Sale, buyers can get it for just Rs.11999, giving buyers a massive 20% discount on the tablet. Alongside discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the tablet.

According to Amazon listing buyers can get flat Rs.1000 instant discount on SBI Banks Cards at a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. Lastly, buyers can avail up to Rs.11300 off. However, the exchange rate will be based on the tablet’s model and working conditions.

Should you buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 features an 8.7-inch LCD display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and 800 x 1340 resolution. This budget tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, offering promising day-to-day performance. It also comes with a microSDXC slot for additional storage space. The tablet features a single rear camera consisting of an 8MP sensor and on the front, it features a 2MP selfie camera, efficient for video calling. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is backed by a large 5100mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging. Therefore, at under Rs.10000 the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 could be a great deal if you are in search of budget options during the ongoing Amazon sale.