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Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series launch date tipped for October 7: Expected specs and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series is reportedly set to launch on October 7. The lineup is expected to include the Galaxy Tab S12, Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published15 Sep 2026, 05:01 PM IST
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Samsung is reportedly pushing the Galaxy Tab S12 series to the market in some countries early next month. Galaxy Tab S12, Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra are expected to be the flagship line-up of the tablet.

The reported launch date comes from a leaked image shared by tipster Evan Blass on X. The picture shows October 7, indicating that Samsung may be announcing the new tablet lineup on that day. No official word yet on the exact date of the upcoming tablets or the specs.

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Galaxy Tab S12 Series launch date tipped

A snarky Evan Blass (@evleaks) posted a leaked Galaxy tablet render on X that shows a date of October 7. It seems the picture is just a part of the device, but the design looks similar to the recent leaks that have been revealed about the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra.

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This tablet comes with the waterdrop notch and power/volume buttons as seen in the render. The notch design is also seen on the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, according to previously leaked images.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Apple iPhone Duo: Which foldable is lighter?

Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra design and features (expected)

Samsung may be using the same overall design as the Galaxy Tab S11, as seen from some new, high-quality renderings of the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra. The tablet is anticipated to have a flat screen and have a notch for the front camera.

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is expected to have compatibility with Samsung's S Pen stylus as well. Leaked renders indicate a dual-camera setup on the rear, accompanied by an LED flash. There have also been reports of black and silver colour options.

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Also Read | iPhone Duo vs Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: Which foldable phone should you buy?

YTechB has reported CAD renders of the Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra. The leaked photos indicate that Samsung has been planning to stick with the same outer design for both models.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset (expected)

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra was reportedly spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-X940. As reported in previous leaks, the listing refers to a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. It is made with a 3nm process and has a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz. The tablet could come with 12GB of RAM and Android 17 out of the box.

Also Read | Apple rolls out iOS 27 with Siri AI ahead of iPhone 18 sales

So far, Samsung hasn't confirmed any specs, price, or date for the Galaxy Tab S12 series. In addition to the tablets, the company probably has other products in the works, such as its upcoming Android XR pair of glasses and Galaxy SmartTag 2, as reported or leaked.

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About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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