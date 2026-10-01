Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series launched in India, sale starts on October 7: Check price and specs

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra to the Indian market, adding to its high-end tablet portfolio with larger AMOLED screens, a brand-new MediaTek processor and Galaxy AI capabilities. The series starts at ₹129,999 with sales commencing in India on October 7. Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab S12 range globally on September 30 and confirmed the Galaxy Tab S12 pricing and availability in India on October 1.

The new tablets are aimed at users looking for large-screen devices for work, creativity and productivity. Both models include an S Pen, Android 17 with One UI 9 and have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series India price The Galaxy Tab S12+ starts at ₹129,999 for the Wi-Fi model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 12GB/512GB Wi-Fi version costs ₹149,999.

The 5G variants are priced at ₹144,999 for 12GB/256GB and ₹164,999 for 12GB/512GB.

View full Image View full Image Galaxy Tab S12 series.

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra starts at ₹149,999 for the Wi-Fi 12GB/256GB model. Its 12GB/512GB version costs ₹169,999. The 5G variants cost ₹164,999 and ₹184,999, respectively. The company has also announced India launch benefits, such as bank cashback up to ₹5,000 and an upgrade bonus up to ₹5,000.

Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, S12+ specifications The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra boasts a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that has a resolution of 2960 x 1848 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Tab S12+ is equipped with a 12.0-inch AMOLED display, which offers 2800 × 1752 resolution and refreshes at 120 Hz. They both have brightness up to 1600 nits.

Samsung has used the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset in both tablets. The company says the CPU is 19% faster than the previous generation, the GPU is 17% faster, and the NPU is 61% better.

Battery, cameras and software The Tab S12 Ultra has an 11,600mAh battery capacity, while the Tab S12+ has a 10,600mAh battery. According to Samsung, the Ultra has a battery life of up to 23 hours, while the Plus has a battery life of up to 21 hours. Both support 45W charging, although the charger is not included in the box.

The Ultra features a 13 MP rear camera, an 8 MP rear camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide front camera. The Plus will feature a 13 MP rear shooter and a 12 MP ultra-wide front shooter.

The two tablets are powered by Android 17 and One UI 9, and also feature Galaxy AI functionalities like Note Assist. Samsung is guaranteeing up to 7 OSEUs.