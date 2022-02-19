After launching Galaxy S22 smartphone series now Samsung gears itself for the launch of Galaxy Tab S8 series. The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series features three new tablets, Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra. The new tablets will see the low-latency S-Pen as well for productivity. The South Korean electronics major, Samsung, will be launching these tabs on February 21 in India. These were launched during the Unpacked event on February 9 in selected markets along with S22 series.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a 14.6 inch screen, the Tab S8+ has a 12.4 inch display and the Tab S8 features a 11 inch screen.

The wait is almost over. In 48 hours, you can have access to limited period deals on the new #GalaxyTabS8series. Get ready to create, shoot, play, edit and do much more like a pro. Tune in to Samsung Live at 6 pm on 21st February. Know more: https://t.co/46nSiYLWBf #Samsung pic.twitter.com/eGAZ0pjDqY — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 19, 2022

The Tab S8 Ultra sports dual front camera of 12MP resolution along with a 4nm chipset. It carries 11,200mAh battery. It also features dual rear cameras as well. The S-Pen magnetically attaches to the back panel of it and can be charged as well from there itself.

Similarly, the Galaxy Tab S8+ will ship with a 10,090mAh battery and the Tab S8 will see a 8,000mAh battery. All the three tablets will get a 45W charger in the box.

The Tab S8+ gets a single 12MP camera at the front and dual lenses at the back. It also uses a 4nm SoC. The Tab S8 also gets the same camera and chipset features.

