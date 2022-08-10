Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched globally: Check price, specs, and other details

It is noteworthy that the price of this Samsung smartphone has not been revealed for the Indian market. Although in other countries, it is available at a price of USD 999 (roughly Rs. 79,000). It comes in Bora Purple, Blue, Graphite, and Pink Gold colour options and has three variants of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 512 GB storage.