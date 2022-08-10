Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched globally: Check price, specs, and other details

It is noteworthy that the price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has not been revealed for the Indian market. Although in other countries, it is available at a price of USD 999 (roughly Rs. 79,000).
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been launched globally, at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. This handset comes as a successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and is built with Samsubg’s Armour Aluminium frames.
It is noteworthy that the price of this Samsung smartphone has not been revealed for the Indian market. Although in other countries, it is available at a price of USD 999 (roughly Rs. 79,000). It comes in Bora Purple, Blue, Graphite, and Pink Gold colour options and has three variants of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 512 GB storage.
This smartphone is a dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) phone that runs on Android 12 with OneUI 4.1.1 on top. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 6.7-inch primary full HD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X infinity flex display with 120Hz refresh rate.
The all new Clamshell foldable handset is powered by the octa-core 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GBof RAM.
For optics, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a dual rear camera comprising a 12 MP ultra wide primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and 123 degrees of view along with a 12 MP wide angle camera and support for Optical Image Stabilization. It also has a 10 MP camera on its folding display for selfies with an f/2.4 lens and 80 degrees of field of view.
This Samsung smartphone packs a 3,700mAh battery on the Galaxy Flip 4 supported by 25W fast charging. Samsung claims that it can charge from zero to 50 per cent in 30 minutes. Interestingly, this smartphone supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare.
In terms of connectivity capabilities, the smartphone includes- 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.2 GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C charging port. Moreover, it has an accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and a light sensor. For authentication, the device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Interestingly, the Flex Mode on this Samsung smartphone lets users access two apps in split screen mode when the handset is partially bent. According to Samsung, users can make calls, reply to texts, unlock the car, and do more from the outer display.
