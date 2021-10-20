Samsung on Wednesday announced the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition with a primary display of 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, 2640x1080 resolution, 425ppi density and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The secondary cover display features 1.9-inch Super AMOLED screen, 260x512 resoltuion, and 935 nits of peak brightness.

The smartphone sports single selfie lens of 10MP and dual rear camera setup of 12MP+12MP. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 runs on 5nm octa-core chipset with 8GB RAM. It comes with 3300 mAh dual battery. The smartphone runs on Android 11 and is also IPX8 certified. The Galaxy Z3 Flip comes in four colour variants: Blue, Yellow, Pink, White and Black.

Samsung is expanding with new customizable color combinations and special UX for users to further personalize their device with the Bespoke Edition, providing options not available anywhere else on the market.

There is a palette of 49 possible color combinations for Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition. Customers can mix and match to create their own combination by choosing phone frame options of Black or Silver, and front and back colors of Blue, Yellow, Pink, White, or Black.

Galaxy Watch4 series users will also get even more opportunities for personalization through the latest software update , which features a host of new customizable watch face styles.

Bespoke Edition also comes with a year of Samsung Care+ protection — users’ phones will be covered from accidental damage, including screen replacement, water damage and back cover replacement. The Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition and Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Edition will be available in Korea, US, UK, Germany, France, Canada and Australia starting October 20th.

“Today’s customers are multi-faceted, and we believe their technology should reflect their unique lifestyles," said Stephanie Choi, SVP & Head of Marketing of the Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition opens new experiences for customers to reflect who they are, through the technology they use the most."

