Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch in July: Specs, features, and everything we know so far

In less than 2 months, Samsung is expected to launch its new generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, globally. While we wait for the official announcement, several leaks surrounding the foldables have been circulating on the internet, revealing the smartphone's design, specifications, and features. Reports suggest that Samsung has made some significant design upgrades. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumoured to feature a slimmer design, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will feature a bigger cover display. Now, since the launch is not very far, let’s have a look at what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has in store for users.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Everything we know so far Design and display: This year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely take the crown for the slimmest foldable with just 3.9mm thickness when unfolded. From a design standpoint, the smartphone may look similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, which was launched in South Korea and China.

The foldable may also feature a refined hinge, which will reduce the crease visibility on the main screen. For display, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED cover display and an 8.0-inch AMOLED main foldable display. Both displays may offer a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth performance.

Performance and battery: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. Recent reports suggest that the foldable could run on One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box. For lasting performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely be backed by a similar 4400 mAh battery that may support 25W fast wired charging.

Camera: The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely come with a triple camera setup, which may include a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone may come with a dual front camera, one placed on the cover screen with 10MP resolution and one on the main screen with 4MP resolution.