Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: 5 Major upgrades we expect this year

The launch for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is just about a month away, and the smartphone is already gaining much traction. This year’s Samsung foldable will reportedly get several upgrades this year that may include design, performance, camera, and others. Therefore, if you are considering buying Samsung’s new-generation foldable, then you must know about the upgrades it will offer. Therefore, for a greater understanding, we have found 5 major upgrades which are expected in comparison to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6. Know what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has in store for the users.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Design The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely be slimmer and wider in comparison to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 model. The new-gen model may come with a 3.9mm thickness, and it may weigh 236 grams, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 5.6 mm in thickness and weighs 239 grams. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will reportedly get a new hinge mechanism that may reduce the crease visibility on the main display. Therefore, it will be more durable than the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Display For display, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a 6.3-inch LTPO Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 7.6-inch main LTPO OLED display. Whereas, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to come with a slightly bigger 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X and an 8-inch cover display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600 nits peak brightness.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Performance The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by the Snapragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 1TB internal storage, offering powerful performance and AI experiences. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which may be paired with 12GB RAM. An additional advantage of the new-gen model is that it is confirmed to come with One UI 8 with Android 16 out of the box.

Advertisement

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE set to offer affordable foldable innovation at a budget price

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Camera The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. For the Galaxy Z Fold 7 model, we expect that the smartphone may come with a 200MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera is expected to remain the same, with a 10MP lens on the cover display, and a 4MP camera on the main display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Battery As of now, reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could retain a similar 4400mAh battery as the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Therefore, the battery life may not change drastically, but considering the new chip, users may get an improved battery life.