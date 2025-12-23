Samsung’s India research & development (R&D) arm is the company’s most influential engineering team outside of its global headquarters in South Korea and alongside the US, a top company executive told Mint on Tuesday.
Samsung’s India R&D leads global product engineering, says Southwest Asia CEO J.B. Park
SummaryIn an interview with Mint, JB Park, president and chief executive of Samsung south-west Asia, said that the company's 10,000-strong engineering base led the making of Samsung's flagship smartphone cameras. Now, Samsung is doubling down on manufacturing in India.
