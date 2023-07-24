Samsung introduces ‘Wallet’ for Galaxy owners to store their digital IDs, documents, boarding passes and more. Details1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 02:27 PM IST
Samsung has announced that Galaxy smartphone users in India can now access their Digital IDs, including Aadhaar Card and Driving License, through Samsung Wallet. Users can also store their Co-WIN vaccination certificates within the Wallet.
Samsung has recently revealed that Galaxy smartphone users can now conveniently access their essential Digital IDs, including Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, and Vehicle Registration Certificate, through Samsung Wallet.
