Samsung introduces 'Wallet' for Galaxy owners to store their digital IDs, documents, boarding passes and more. Details
 1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 02:27 PM IST Livemint

Samsung has announced that Galaxy smartphone users in India can now access their Digital IDs, including Aadhaar Card and Driving License, through Samsung Wallet. Users can also store their Co-WIN vaccination certificates within the Wallet.

Samsung has recently revealed that Galaxy smartphone users can now conveniently access their essential Digital IDs, including Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, and Vehicle Registration Certificate, through Samsung Wallet. 

As per Samsung, this step is part of the technology giant's dedication to being a robust partner in India's journey towards #PoweringDigitalIndia. Furthermore, Galaxy smartphone users can securely store their Co-WIN vaccination certificates within the 'Wallet' for easy access and management.

Moreover, Samsung has introduced a range of new travel and mobility features to the all-new Samsung Wallet, seamlessly combining and enhancing the existing functionalities of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass on Galaxy smartphones. With these enhancements, consumers can now enjoy convenient card Tap and Pay options, make UPI payments, and easily handle bill payments, all within the Samsung Wallet platform.

According to the Korean company, these new features empower users to recharge and monitor their FASTag account, store flight boarding passes for easy access, and book train tickets directly within Samsung Wallet. 

Additionally, users can conveniently check the status of their train journeys, among other functionalities. To add train tickets or boarding passes, users have the option to scan the QR or barcode or import the image or PDF directly into Samsung Wallet.

The company asserts that users will have the capability to present proof of identity and travel documents required for airport entry directly through Samsung Wallet.

In addition to the four primary Digital IDs - Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, and Vehicle Registration Certificate - Samsung Wallet will grant access to over 2,000 other IDs/documents, making it a comprehensive and versatile platform for users.

“Samsung Wallet is an easy-to-use, secure platform that holds everything a user’s digital life needs. You can access your essentials, including tokenized credit and debit cards, UPI, Digital IDs, travel tickets and boarding passes, Co-WIN vaccine certificates, among others. It includes everything you love about Samsung Pay along with new exciting features from Samsung Wallet. With Samsung Wallet, we are offering consumers an entirely safe and secure environment for accessing their cards, IDs and documents, bringing a new level of everyday convenience to mobile devices. This also strengthens our commitment to being a strong partner of India with our vision of Powering Digital India," said Reshma Virmani, Director, Services and Engagement, Samsung India.

 

 

 

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 02:27 PM IST
