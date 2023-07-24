“Samsung Wallet is an easy-to-use, secure platform that holds everything a user’s digital life needs. You can access your essentials, including tokenized credit and debit cards, UPI, Digital IDs, travel tickets and boarding passes, Co-WIN vaccine certificates, among others. It includes everything you love about Samsung Pay along with new exciting features from Samsung Wallet. With Samsung Wallet, we are offering consumers an entirely safe and secure environment for accessing their cards, IDs and documents, bringing a new level of everyday convenience to mobile devices. This also strengthens our commitment to being a strong partner of India with our vision of Powering Digital India," said Reshma Virmani, Director, Services and Engagement, Samsung India.