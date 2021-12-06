Samsung has today launched its budget segment smartphone Galaxy A03 Core in India with 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, octa-core processor and massive 5,000mAh battery. Galaxy A03 Core has curves, textured back for grip and the striped pattern near the camera. Galaxy A03 Core is available in two colours; Black and Blue. Priced at ₹7,999 for 2GB+32GB variant, Galaxy A03 Core is available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

View Full Image Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

Galaxy A03 Core comes with a 6.5 inch Infinity-V display HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor and a huge 5,000mAh battery. Galaxy A03 Core comes with 32GB internal memory with expandable memory up to 1TB.

In cameras, Galaxy A03 Core is equipped with 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP front camera for selfies.

Galaxy A03 Core has been developed on the latest Android Go platform, which means it comes with lightweight custom apps that are built to use less storage for Android Go OS. These customized apps of Android Go 11 launch 20% faster compared to Android 10 Go . Android Go 11 also promises increased safety with its new Safe Folder feature that safeguards all that you want via encrypted PIN and pattern.

