Samsung has launched the Galaxy A03 in the budget segment that comes with 6.5 inch HD+ display along with True 48MP dual rear camera to capture sharp photos with Live Focus. Galaxy A03 comes with True 48MP rear camera that lets you take high quality photos and videos of your special moments. The 2MP depth camera helps you click sharp portraits with Live Focus and get a natural blur effect in the background. Galaxy A03 sports 5MP front camera with Beauty Mode.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with a 6.5 inch HD+ display offering immersive viewing experience. With Galaxy A03, you can enjoy cinematic viewing with Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets while watching your favourite movies and shows.

Processor

Powered by a powerful octa-core 1.6GHz processor, Galaxy A03 ensures optimized performance and smooth multitasking. With up to 4GB RAM, Galaxy A03 offers faster productivity and reduced power consumption while browsing and using multiple apps.

Battery

Galaxy A03 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, Galaxy A03 provides enough power to last you a full day and lets you spend more time on your smartphone and less time charging your smartphone.

OS

Galaxy A03 supports Android 11 and One UI Core 3.1 to enable you to focus on what matters the most and helps you interact with your smartphone in a simple and efficient manner. Galaxy A03 comes with 32GB and 64GB internal storage and expandable memory up to 1TB.

Price and Availability

Galaxy A03 is available in three colours; Black, Red, and Blue and is priced at ₹10,499 for 3GB+32GB variant and ₹11,999 for 4GB+64GB variant. Galaxy A03 will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

“The new Galaxy A03 is designed to disrupt the market with incredible features at an affordable price point. This stylish smartphone stands out with True 48MP rear camera and segment’s top 6.5’’ display, powerful processor and long lasting 5000mAh battery. Galaxy A03 offers a complete package for our consumers who are curious to explore and excel at the same time," said Akshay S. Rao, Deputy General Manager, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

