Samsung launches Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23. Details

Samsung has today launched two new Galaxy A series smartphones; Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 in India without making any noise. The South Korean Electronics major kept it a secretive kind of event whose details came out at the very last moment. The mid-segment smartphones feature 50MP quad camera set up along with 5,000mAh batteries. Interestingly, both Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 run on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box.

The Galaxy A13 comes with a 6.6 inch FHD display. It sports 50MP main camera along with 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth and another 2MP macro sensors. Galaxy A13 has an 8MP front lens.

Galaxy A13 runs on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box coupled with 6GB RAM and expandable memory upto 1TB. It comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, Type-C charging port along with 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A23 has similar features but with 8GB RAM.

The Galaxy A13 has been priced at ₹14,999 for 4GB/64GB and the 6GB/128GB model comes at ₹17,999. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A23 6GB/128GB comes at ₹19,499 and the 8GB/128GB sells at ₹20,999. These phones come in Orange, Blue, Black and Light.

