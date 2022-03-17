Samsung launches Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G with quad-camera. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Samsung has today launched Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 smartphones. These smartphones come with quad-camera set up at the back, 120Hz refresh rate and AMOLED display. Both the devices support continuous One UI and Android OS upgrades and security updates. Galaxy A53 5G features 64MP OIS Camera with VDIS technology with a 32MP front camera. The new Galaxy A series is powered by a 5nm processor. The Galaxy A series removes the charger plug from the box. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Galaxy A53 5G has 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate while Galaxy A33 5G features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G feature the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and IP67 water and dust resistance.

The Galaxy A53 5G features a 64MP main lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro lens. It has a 32MP selfie camera. The Galaxy A33 comes with 48MP main lens supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensors. The A33 sports a 13MP front camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both the phones come in 6GB and 8GB RAM combinations with 128GB and 256GB internal storage. It can be expanded upto 1TB. The Galaxy A53 and A33 runs on One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. They get a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W charger which will not come inside the box.

Both devices guarantee up to four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates. Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G will also include the new Samsung Wallet. Galaxy A53 5G and A33 5G work with other Galaxy devices.

It also announced a new Onyx color of Buds2 and Buds Live that will launch next month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Availability

The Galaxy A53 5G will be available in select markets beginning April 1 and the Galaxy A33 5G will be available beginning April 22.

A new Onyx color of the Galaxy Buds2 and Buds Live will launch in April, to complement the stylish design of the Galaxy A series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

