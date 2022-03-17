Samsung has today launched its flagship PC line-up of Galaxy Book2 series and Galaxy Book2 Business powered by 12th Generation Intel Core processor and Galaxy Book Go powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform. The new range of notebooks will be packed with advanced security and come with ultra-portable designs and productivity features for hybrid work environment.

Galaxy Book2 Series

The Galaxy Book2 series has an ultra-thin design and light form factor and offers Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. It comes with up to 21 hours of battery life, a USB Type-C universal charger.

Together with the Intel Evo platform and Windows 11, Galaxy Book2 series offers high quality video calls, there is 1080p FHD webcam with a wide field of view. The Bidirectional AI noise canceling feature blocks background noise. Galaxy book 2 Pro series supports AKG and Dolby Atmos sound technology.

Galaxy Book2 series offers a variety of connected experiences. Once logged in using their Samsung account, users can instantly access Galaxy device apps and sync other content on the notebook. With Smart Switch they can also transfer data from other an old PC of any manufacturer to the new Galaxy Book. One UI Book 4 offers familiar and intuitive user interface for Galaxy users.

Galaxy Book2 Business helps secure the new hybrid work environment using Samsung’s defense-grade security technology, Intel Hardware Shield Technology, and secure embedded processor to protect BIOS. Galaxy Book2 Business is also equipped with Tamper Alert function that detects and tracks malicious attempts to interfere with security and critical data.

Galaxy Book2 Business can sync with smartphone apps through Link to Windows to send texts and take calls using both devices. Users can select recently used phone apps and open them up on their Galaxy Book2 Business PC, and pick up right where they left off.

Galaxy Book Go

Galaxy Book Go features Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform with advanced camera and audio technology, AI accelerated experiences, and enterprise-grade security features.

Galaxy Book Go features 14-inch display screen featuring 180-degree folding hinge and Dolby Atmos.

Price and availability

Consumers can pre-book Galaxy Book2 Pro series, Galaxy Book2 Business and Galaxy Go starting March 18 on Samsung.com.

