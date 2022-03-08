Samsung launches Galaxy F23 5G in the mid-segment. Price, sale, specifications

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Samsung has today launched the Galaxy F23 5G smartphone powered by Snapdragon 750G 5G processor and 120Hz FHD+ display. Galaxy F23 5G ensures enhanced performance with its first ever RAM Plus feature that provides up to 12GB RAM with intelligent memory expansion. Galaxy F23 5G also features Power Cool Technology that ensures less heating when put to hard tasks for long hours. Galaxy F23 5G comes with 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5 display protection with a 6.6 inch FHD+ Infinity-U display. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung has today launched the Galaxy F23 5G smartphone powered by Snapdragon 750G 5G processor and 120Hz FHD+ display. Galaxy F23 5G ensures enhanced performance with its first ever RAM Plus feature that provides up to 12GB RAM with intelligent memory expansion. Galaxy F23 5G also features Power Cool Technology that ensures less heating when put to hard tasks for long hours. Galaxy F23 5G comes with 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5 display protection with a 6.6 inch FHD+ Infinity-U display.

Galaxy F23 5G sports 50MP triple camera set up supported by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. It comes with an 8MP front camera. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Galaxy F23 5G sports 50MP triple camera set up supported by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. It comes with an 8MP front camera. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Galaxy F23 5G supports 12 bands and comes with the Auto Data Switching feature that enables to receive calls or use data from your second SIM even when your primary SIM is in a no network area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Galaxy F23 5G comes with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box with a promise of 2 years of OS update and 4 years of security update. Galaxy F23 5G is Samsung Pay enabled. Galaxy F23 5G sports a 5,000mAh battery and 25W charger.

Galaxy F23 is available in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colours and is priced at ₹17,499 for 4GB+128GB variant and ₹18,499 for 6GB+128 GB variant. There is an introductory price of ₹14,999 for 4GB+128GB variant and ₹15,999 for 6GB+128 GB variant including a bank cashback of ₹1000 with ICICI bank cards. Galaxy F23 5G will be available across Samsung.com, Flipkart and select retail stores starting March 16. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

"Continuing with the philosophy of brining meaningful innovation to our consumers, we are delighted to launch the Frevolutionary Galaxy F23 5G, that has many first evers to its credit. Powered by Snapdragon 750G chipset, smooth 120Hz display and revolutionary experiences like Voice Focus, Auto Data Switching and Power Cool Technology, Galaxy F23 5G will provide GenZ consumers a smooth experience," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director & Head of Product Marketing, Samsung India.live {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}